National Award winning Assamese filmmaker Munin Barua dies at 72

Assamese filmmaker Munin Barua has directed films like Nayak, Dinabandhoo and Barood. Assamese filmmaker Munin Barua has directed films like Nayak, Dinabandhoo and Barood.

National Award winning Assamese filmmaker Munin Barua passed away on Saturday in Guwahati. The acclaimed film director was 72 at the time. The cause of his death is yet to be known. Barua is survived by his wife Manjula and children Manas and Puja.

The noted filmmaker has Assamese films like Nayak, Dinabandhoo, Barood, Priyar Priyo and others to his credit. His direction in 2004 release Dinabandhoo brought him a National Award in the category of Best Feature Film in Assamese. His work in Nayak also brought him laurels and he won the State Award for Best Director for the movie.

Popularly addressed as Bhaimon da, Munin was born in the year 1947 at Khumtai in Golaghat district, Assam. He started his career as a film director in the year 1987 with the movie Pratima. Before this, he worked as a scriptwriter and assistant director in the 1970s. Munin wrote scripts for 21 films including Bowari, Ghar-Sansar, Mon-Mandir, and Sewali, Daag among others. The man who is said to have revolutionised the Assamese film industry was given the Life Time Achievement Award from Prag Cine Awards for his contributions to the Assamese film industry in 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd