Movie bonanza for Pune as PIFF begins

THE 15TH edition of Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) kicked off on Thursday with a modest inauguration ceremony held at City Pride. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also gave the inauguration a miss presumably due to the ongoing model code of conduct for PMC and PCMC election. Renowned filmmaker Aparna Sen, actress Seema Deo were honoured with PIFF Distinguished Personality Award. Table meastro Zakir Hussain was awarded with R D Burman memorial award.

The eight day film fest was inaugurated by veteran actor Dr Mohan Agashe and City Pride Multiplex owners Arvind Chaphalkar and Prakash Chaphalkar.

The event started with a Flamenco Dance performance by Indo-Spanish group comprising Monica Gelafonte, Carlos Ganto and Subroto Dey.

“Every year, the festival is growing and this time we received as many as 1,118 films from 14 countries for our World Competition Section. We always try to show as many new films as we can,” said Jabbar Patel, Director, PIFF. “We have a tribute to Om Puri and people who left us. We have started PIFF bazaar where all academic discussions are happening. The main stage at the Bazaar has been named after Mr Puri,” added Patel.