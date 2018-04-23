Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja all set to tie the knot on May 2

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja will tie the knot on May 2 in Bengaluru. Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja will tie the knot on May 2 in Bengaluru.

Kannada stars Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja are all set to tie the knot on May 2. The couple has planned an elaborate series of celebrations in the run-up to the big day.

Meghana Raj has revealed that the wedding will be held in Bengaluru in two parts and it will be preceded by a week-long celebration.

On the big day, the couple will first have a Catholic wedding in a Bengaluru church and then a traditional Hindu wedding at White Petals in Palace Grounds. The same evening, the couple will host a wedding reception for family and friends.

Meghana Raj has enlisted services of well-known designers to plan her trousseau.

Talking about her Church wedding, Meghana told Times of India, “An English-themed event, it will have me walking down the aisle in a classic white gown, while Chiru will be togged in midnight blue. Later, I will have a photo shoot like Lady Diana surrounded by flower girls.”

Meghana’s mother Pramila Joshai is a Catholic.

For the second part of the wedding, she will be wearing a traditional Kanjeevaram sari, similar to the one Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was wearing during her wedding, revealed Meghana.

Meghana and Chiranjeevi, who have known each other for about 10 years, got engaged in a private ceremony last October in Bengaluru.

