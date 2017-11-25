Miss World Manushi Chhillar is ready for Bollywood and here’s proof

Manushi Chhillar performed on “Nagada Sang Dhol” at the Miss World competition. Manushi Chhillar performed on “Nagada Sang Dhol” at the Miss World competition.

Manushi Chillar has brought back the glory to India after a long wait of 17 years by winning the Miss World pageant. The girl from Haryana was crowned at the prestigious pageant and made the entire country proud. Former pageant winners Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, Diya Mirza and many other celebrities from the film industry congratulated Manushi on her success and deservedly so.

Manushi was pursuing MBBS at BPS Medical College for Women before she entered the beauty pageant. It remains to be seen what Manushi plans with her career ahead as her commitments with the Miss World will take up most of her time in the coming year.

Many former beauty queens have accomplished extraordinary success in the movies so that could be a way for Manushi to advance her career. In fact, in the talent round at the Miss World 2017, Manushi performed on a Bollywood number “Nagada Sang Dhol” from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The song was performed in the film by Deepika Padukone but might we say that Manushi did a fine job at the world stage when she danced to the track. After all, she is a trained classical dancer.

Watch her performance here:

Manushi has been showered with praise for her answer in the final round. She was asked, “Which profession deserves the highest salary and why?”. Manushi gave the most beautiful answer, which surely had a role in her winning the title. She replied, “I think a mother is of the highest respect. I don’t think its just about cash but love and respect she gives to someone. She is the biggest inspiration in my life. Mother should get the highest respect.”

