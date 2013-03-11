Manisha Koirala: I will be back in Mumbai soon

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala,who is recovering after undergoing successful surgery for ovarian cancer in the US,has said she will be back to Mumbai soon.

The Nepalese actress is gearing up for full recovery in the next couple of months and then a return to Mumbai to start afresh.

Manisha plans to release her movie Do Paise Ki Dhoop Chaar Aaane Ki Baarish,which is the directorial debut of Deepti Naval.

The very talented Rajit Kapoor who plays one of the three protagonists in the film says: “We completed the film long back. I don’t know why Deepti Naval is not releasing the film. I’ve asked her. But now I’ve given up. We’ve all worked so hard over it. Manisha is absolutely stunning in the film.”

At the time of signing the film,Manisha had excitedly told me,”Deepti and I been on the coolest of holidays together to the remotest parts of the world. She’s a 4-am friend. We don’t have to speak every day. But we know exactly when we need one another. I find Deepti superbly sensitive to my skills as an actress,whatever they may be.”

However the film where Manisha has arguably given her career’s best performance superior even to her Bombay,Khamoshi: The Musical and 1942: A Love Story,has been lying in the cans for two years now.

That is about the change. Deepti Naval intends to release the film soon after Manisha’s return.

