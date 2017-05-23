Manchester Arena terror attack: Who is Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande says she rarely has the time or the opportunities to go on dates. Ariana Grande says she rarely has the time or the opportunities to go on dates.

The bomb blast that rocked the Northern English city of Manchester took place when a Ariana Grande music concert concluded itself at 10:30 pm, last night at the Manchester Arena. The blast left at least 19 dead and 50 wounded. The explosion is being investigated as a “terrorist incident” by the Manchester Police.

A spokesman for the Ariana Grande’s record label said that the singer was “okay”.

Who is Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande is an American pop star who began her musical career with the ‘Broadway Musical 13’. Pop and R&B (rhythm and blues) are the genres occupied by the singer although there are perceptible elements of funk, dance and hip hop in her music.

Pop stars Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey have a strong influence on Grande, as evident from the public comments that Grande has made repeatedly. The singer who was raised as a Roman Catholic in her childhood has an image of being “age appropriate” and is considered comparatively modest in her looks.

The pop star renounced her faith citing opposition to Church’s stand on homosexuality. A few of her songs such as “Break Your Heart Right Back” are considered to be supportive of LGBT rights.

Ariana Grande is currently on a world tour, raising music concerts in European cities at present.

