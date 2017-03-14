Malayalam actor Malavika Mohanan to play leading lady in Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds

Malavika Mohanan is a Malayalam actor who would star opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. Malavika Mohanan is a Malayalam actor who would star opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter.

Theatre actor Malavika Mohanan has bagged the lead role in Iranian auteur Majid Majidi’s India-set film “Beyond The Clouds”. Daughter of renowned cinematographer K.U. Mohanan, Malavika was considered to be apt for the character in the tale of human relationships, read a statement. A spokesperson on behalf of Zee Studios and Eyecandy, said: “Malavika is on board for the film and Majidi has already begun shooting with her since a week in Mumbai.”

“Beyond The Clouds” is being described by the makers as a beautiful story centered around a brother-sister relationship. A source in the know of developments said: “Majidi found his leading lady in Malavika as he was looking for a face, that could fit the character.” Earlier, there was a buzz that actress Deepika Padukone had auditioned for the role, but things did not work out. Malavika is said to have been handpicked by Majidi himself.

Known for masterpieces like “Children of Heaven”, “The Color of Paradise” and “Baran”, Majidi has a knack of weaving magic on screen with new faces. The film also marks the debut of Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. While Ishaan started shooting for the film last month, Malavika has just started shooting for her part few days ago. Apart from them, the film will also star national award-winning filmmaker Goutam Ghose. Goutam has previously appeared in Srijit Mukherjee’s movies Baishe Srabon and Chotushkone.

The first look poster of the film directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker was released at the recent 67th Berlin International Film Festival. The movie, which went on floors last month, dwells on relationships and life.