Majid Majidi’s film Beyond The Clouds to star Bengali director Goutam Ghose, after Ishaan Khattar

Beyond The Clouds, Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar’s debut film will also star National award-winning filmmaker Goutam Ghose. Beyond The Clouds, Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar’s debut film will also star National award-winning filmmaker Goutam Ghose.

National award-winning filmmaker Goutam Ghose is set to join the star cast of Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. Confirming the development, the official spokesperson of the film, on behalf of Zee Studios and Eye Candy Films said in a statement, “Gautam is on board. He will be playing a crucial role. Everyone is really excited about him joining the cast and is looking forward to working with him.”

Ghose has previously appeared in Srijit Mukherjee’s movies Baishe Srabon and Chotushkone. Beyond The Clouds also features Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar. This happens to be Ishaan’s debut film. The first look poster of the film directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker was released at the recent 67th Berlin International Film Festival.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The movie, which went on floors last month, dwells on relationships and life. The project is produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films.

Also read | Beyond the Clouds: First look poster of Shahid Kapoor’s brother’s debut film with Majid Majidi unveiled

On the film’s poster, Akash Chawla of Zee Studios and Shareen Mantri Kedia of Eyecandy films said, “This poster is Mr Majidi’s vision for the film and his special showcase of India seen from his lens and sets the tone of the project, that the viewers can look forward to. We are excited about unveiling the first look of our film at Berlin Film Festival and hope that everyone there shares and partakes in our enthusiasm with their positive response.”