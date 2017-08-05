Luis Fonsi’s song Despacito surpasses the record of Wiz Khalifa’s See You Again, becomes most viewed on YouTube

Despacito is on track to become the first video to reach three billion views on YouTube. Despacito is on track to become the first video to reach three billion views on YouTube.

The music video for the No. 1 hit song “Despacito” has a new record. It has become the most popular clip on YouTube of all-time with more than three billion views. YouTube announced on Friday that Luis Fonsi’s ubiquitous song with Daddy Yankee has surpassed previous record holder “See You Again,” the song by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth from the Furious 7 soundtrack.

“Despacito” became an international smash hit this year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The record-breaking video does not include the popular remix with Justin Bieber; that version has been viewed more than 464 million times.

“Despacito” is on track to become the first video to reach three billion views on YouTube. The video is also the most “liked” video on YouTube.This Spanish song, created and sung by Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, has gone insanely viral and has inspired numerous covers and mash-ups.

Recently, Shiamak Davar’s choreography on the song went viral. Reportedly, the Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi also saw the video and is blown away by its choreography. According to a report by Indi.com Fonsi said, “Hello India! I’m in love with your Despacito Dance Video! You’ve taken Despacito to the next level! Thank you so much and I can’t wait to see you guys!”

