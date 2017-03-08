Lilly Singh aka Superwoman set to make her second Indian tour in April

Lilly Singh’s tour will also include stops in the USA, Canada, South East Asia, Dubai, Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad, Tobago and the UK. Lilly Singh’s tour will also include stops in the USA, Canada, South East Asia, Dubai, Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad, Tobago and the UK.

Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singh, popularly known as Superwoman, is gearing up to embark on yet another Indian visit, this time for her How To Be A Bawse tour. The 28-year-old internet star will begin her tour in Mumbai on April 19 followed by Hyderabad and New Delhi on April 20 and 21 respectively.

The visit will imbibe the humour, motivation and real talk from Lilly’s debut book How To Be A Bawse: A Guide to Surviving Conquering Life. The whirlwind tour also includes stops in the USA, Canada, South East Asia, Dubai, Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad, Tobago and the UK.

“I am so thrilled to write my first book and share, all in one place, what I’ve learned about achieving success and happiness. This journey has taught me to always pick yourself up, not allow anything to stand in your way and that the only secret to achieving your dreams is hard work,” the global entertainer said in a statement.

How To Be A Bawse: A Guide to Surviving Conquering Life is narrated in Lilly’s hilarious voice and packed with photos and candid stories from her journey to the top. The multi-faceted comedienne and rapper has amassed a staggering 11 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Given her Punjabi heritage, Singh draws heavily from the Indian diaspora. The daughter of Indian parents who migrated from Punjab to Toronto, Singh’s razor-sharp wit and nailed-on impersonations have seen her amass a devoted fanbase that she plans to inspire with her motivational stage show.

Singh has appeared in American films Ice Age: Collision Course and Bad Moms and also made numerous television appearances, including multiple stints on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The comedienne has collaborated with Selena Gomez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jimmy Fallon, Mila Kunis, Priyanka Chopra, Adam Devine, James Franco and Seth Rogen. Singh starred in and produced her own feature length film, A Trip To Unicorn Island, which premiered on YouTube Red in February 2016.

