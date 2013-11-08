Lady Gaga pressured to drop Diana song

Pop star Lady Gaga has been pressured by her record company to drop a controversial song about the late Princess Diana from her new album ‘ARTPOP’.

The 27-year-old star had wanted ‘Princess Die’ included on her third studio LP ‘ARTPOP’,which will release on Monday,but worried record company bosses at her label Streamline and parent firm Interscope urged her to axe the song fearing it may upset fans of the late Diana,reported Daily Mirror.

“Lady Gaga was passionate about Princess Diana and,though

she admitted it wasn’t her best work,she still wanted it on the album. But after the adverse reaction it got from fans in

the UK when she sang it at her gigs last year,the record

company bosses stepped in.

“They persuaded her to remove it from the album to keep the peace. There still is a lot of emotion over Princess Di. Her death remains a very sensitive subject,” a source said.

Gaga performed the song,written in 2011,at a concert in

Twickenham,London,last year and told a somewhat sceptical

crowd that it was her way of paying homage to the beloved

royal.

