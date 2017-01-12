Kumkum Bhagya: Purab gets himself arrested so that Abhi and Pragya come close

Kumkum Bhagya 11th January 2016 full episode written update: Purab makes a plan with a girl at the club to ensure he gets arrested for flirting with her. Kumkum Bhagya 11th January 2016 full episode written update: Purab makes a plan with a girl at the club to ensure he gets arrested for flirting with her.

Purab is dancing with some girl, he requests her to do a drama for him so that his friends Abhi and Pragya come closer. The girl agrees. Abhi and Pragya are talking to each other. Pragya asks why he is not jealous while seeing Tanu dancing with some other boy. Abhi says he is happy as Tanu is at least busy. Pragya says if she will dance with another boy then how will he feel. Abhi says he won’t tolerate that. Suddenly the girl who was dancing with Purab, slaps him. The music stops and everyone gathers at the stage. Abhi and Pragya also come there. The girl shouts that Purab misbehaved with her and tried to touch her. Abhi says it is not possible as Purab is his friend and he cannot do such a thing. The girl shouts and says that doesn’t make him innocent. He was trying to touch her and she will call the Police. Pragya and Abhi tell her not to overreact, their friend is not a bad guy. Tanu is also there, she is confused but enjoys the scene.

The police come. The girl asks them to arrest Purab. Abhi asks Purab to clear his position and tell the police and the girl that he is not guilty. Abhi asks Purab to defend himself, but Purab does the opposite. He is drunk and accepts that he was trying to flirt with the girl. Abhi says that Purab already has a beautiful girl. He requests the troubled girl to leave Purab. The girl says that if he has a girlfriend then why was he dancing with her and why his girl was dancing with Abhi. Abhi is not able to say anything. Finally, police take Purab to the police station.

Aalia is not feeling well after drinking milk. Daasi comes and makes fun of her. Tanu calls Aalia and tells her that Purab has been arrested for flirting with a girl in a drunk state. Aalia is shocked to know that. She doesn’t believe that Purab could do such a thing. She asks Tanu to be with Abhi. There, at the club Pragya leaves for the police station. Abhi also wants to go, so he asks Tanu to go home with the driver. Tanu says that she will not allow this. Abhi says Purab is my friend, hence he will go to rescue him. Tanu says whenever he gets the chance to be with Pragya he forgets everything, he doesn’t care for even Tanu. Abhi says that she is overreacting. Tanu warns him if he will goes then she will teach him a lesson. Abhi says he is going and leaves Tanu alone.

Pragya goes to the police station and questions Purab about all this drama. Purab says that he did all this to get Abhi’s reaction. Now, Abhi will feel that Pragya is with the wrong guy and he will get emotional for Pragya. Pragya cries. Purab says she is the only family to him and he can do anything to make Abhi and Pragya reunite.