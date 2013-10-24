Katy Perry kept Miley Cyrus,Taylor Swift’s hair in her purse

Pop star Katy Perry reveals keeping Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift’s locks of hair in her purse once as a memento.

The 28-year-old singer said that when she attended the Grammy Awards for the first time a few years ago,she was so excited to have shared the dressing room with Swift and Cyrus,that she kept their locks of hair in her purse,reported E! Online.

“One of the first times I went to the Grammys,I got to share a dressing room with Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift.

“And I asked for a lock of their hair from each one of them,which is totally creepy,but awesome,” Perry said.

The ‘Roar’ hitmaker thinks that the incident was a little weird.

“I Put little bows on (the locks) individually and kept them in her purse! “That was my little secret. I’m a freak!”

