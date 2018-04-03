Karan Johar to present Madhuri Dixit’s Bucket: Highlights

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit returns to the screens after four years with Marathi film Bucket List. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Bucket List is the story of every woman who has unfulfilled dreams. It is a slice-of-life story about a journey of self-discovery.
Bucket List also stars Renuka Shahane, Sumeet Raghavan, Shubha Khote, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Vandana Gupte, Ila Bhate, Pradeep Velankar and Milind Pathak in pivotal roles. The film is produced by DAR Motion Pictures, Dark Horse Cinemas and Blue Mustang Creations.
“I was longing to work in a Marathi film and with Bucket List my wish is getting fulfilled. Marathi films are content driven and are arousing interest world over. There couldn't be a better birthday month gift for me than Karan presenting my debut Marathi film this summer. Like my millions of fans, I am truly excited and I am looking forward to share my experience with everyone," said Madhuri Dixit.
Karan Johar and AA Films have joined hands to present Madhuri Dixit's debut Marathi film Bucket List, which is slated to hit screens on May 25, 2018. Bucket List also marks Dharma Productions’ entry in the Marathi film industry.
Excited about the collaboration, Karan Johar said, “I’ve been a staunch believer in regional cinema and since Baahubali, I am confident that good cinema with a great platform breaks the barrier of language. Moreover, the opportunity to launch the superstar actor Madhuri Dixit in her mother language is going to be my absolute pleasure. Together with the team of Bucket List and AA films, we hope that this heart-warming film gets all the love it deserves.”