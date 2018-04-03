Karan Johar to present Madhuri Dixit’s Bucket: Highlights

Bucket List stars Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Sumeet Raghavan and Shubha Khote. Bucket List stars Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Sumeet Raghavan and Shubha Khote.

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit returns to the screens after four years with Marathi film Bucket List. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Bucket List is the story of every woman who has unfulfilled dreams. It is a slice-of-life story about a journey of self-discovery.

Bucket List also stars Renuka Shahane, Sumeet Raghavan, Shubha Khote, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Vandana Gupte, Ila Bhate, Pradeep Velankar and Milind Pathak in pivotal roles. The film is produced by DAR Motion Pictures, Dark Horse Cinemas and Blue Mustang Creations.

Talking about Bucket List, Madhuri Dixit said, “I was longing to work in a Marathi film and with Bucket List my wish is getting fulfilled. Marathi films are content driven and are arousing interest world over.”

