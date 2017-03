Kapil Sharma to sing in his Punjabi film

Damanpreet Singh said Kapil Sharma won’t be starring in the film. Damanpreet Singh said Kapil Sharma won’t be starring in the film.

Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, who has produced a yet untitled upcoming Punjabi film, has also sung a few songs in the movie, says its lead actor Damanpreet Singh. “Besides producing, Kapil has also sung two to three songs in the film. The name of the film is still not decided. Apart from me, the film also features Gurpreet Guggi,” Damanpreet told IANS on the launch of his forthcoming TV show “Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh”.

Damanpreet said Kapil won’t be starring in the film. “He has only produced it. The one he is acting in is Firangi. Our movie is a Punjabi film,” said the 14-year-old, who revealed that the movie is on the lines of Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par. Damanpreet will be seen playing the title role in “Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh”.

“I belong to Chandigarh. I gave an audition for this role in Mumbai. I didn’t have to leave my studies for shooting. A teacher especially comes on set every day to teach me for two to three hours. I am currently studying in ninth class in my hometown,” he said. “I belong to Punjab and Maharaja Ranjit Singh was also from Punjab. So, I couldn’t let go of this opportunity. I wanted to play this role when I got to know about it,” he added. Damanpreet said he has been acting in Punjabi films for a long time.

“I have been acting since I was seven or eight years old. Earlier, I have done a few Punjabi films. I have worked with big Punjabi celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh and Gurpreet Guggi,” he said. “Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh” will bring into limelight the inspirational journey of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who was the founder of the Sikh empire.

“This show will be 100 percent real. So, there won’t be any cinematic liberties taken. Since I am a Punjabi, I have learnt ‘Gatka’ (a form of combat training). For this show, I used to learn horse riding and sword fighting daily,” he said. Besides Damanpreet, the show will also feature Shaleen Bhanot, Sneha Wagh, Rumi Khan and Sonia Singh. “Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh” will be aired on Life OK starting from Monday.

