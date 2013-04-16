Kanye West restricts Kim Kardashian’s public appearances

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s public appearances have been reportedly restricted by her rapper boyfriend Kanye West.

32-year-old Kardashian is currently six months pregnant with her first child with West,reported Daily Star.

“Kanye is now insisting she is accompanied by a doctor at all times. He doesn’t want her in any stressful or demanding situations. Kanye has told her now the awards (MTV) are over it’s time for her to relax,” said a source.

Before hosting the MTV the award function,Kardashian flew to Las Vegas to promote new fragrance Glam.

“Kanye is very protective of Kim. He’s a put a medical ring of steel around her and will do everything to make sure the mother of his unborn baby is safe,” the source added.

