International Film Festival: ‘Knowing Om Puri’ with Naseeruddin Shah

‘I learnt many things from him, including the value of hard work and the importance of job fulfillment,’ says Naseeruddin Shah at PIFF. Express Photo by Arul Horizon ‘I learnt many things from him, including the value of hard work and the importance of job fulfillment,’ says Naseeruddin Shah at PIFF. Express Photo by Arul Horizon

“His dialogue from Jane Bhi Do Yaaro ‘Oye! Main itni kyun pee leta hoon!’, almost proved like an epitaph for him,” said Naseeruddin Shah, who enjoyed a 46-long-year friendship with Om Puri, pointed at the alcoholism that had taken over the last few years of the late actor’s life.

Shah was speaking at a session titled ‘Knowing Om Puri’ at the PIFF Bazaar on Monday during the International Film Festival (PIFF).

Reminiscing about Puri, Shah described him as someone who never expressed his angst, which eventually peeped through his performances. His face was “no less than a landscape”, said Shah, adding that he envied Puri for many things, including his voice and the fact that, unlike Puri, he could never work with Satyajit Ray.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The session, moderated by Anil Zankar, Professor of Screen Studies and Research at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), saw Shah chronicling his friendship with Puri from when they had first met at National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi to their time in Pune at the film institute and while shooting for dozens of films. During the course of the interaction, which went on for about an hour and a half, Shah got emotional remembering his time with Puri, choking and fighting tears on several occasions.

The session also saw Shah discussing some memorable performances by Puri, including Jane Bhi Do Yaaro, Maqbool and Guru Mahaguru, where the two had shared screen space. A small-budget film proved to be the last project where the two acting giants had worked together.

“My friendship with him was deep, long lasting, full of love and also full of friction. I learnt many things from him, including the value of hard work and the importance of job fulfillment,” he said.

Talking about how the two forged a friendship, Shah shared the details of the first time he had visited Puri’s home during their NSD days.

“It was a time when we had just enrolled at the NSD. He and Jaspal had come from Patiala and I had come from Aligarh. He was living at Jaspal’s uncle’s place, who was a guard in the Railways. Once, he invited me for lunch.

The house consisted of two tiny rooms, which was being shared by five persons. I asked him where he slept, and he took me out into the corridor and showed a corner. There was a bed cover, very neatly folded and kept, a pair of chappals, a couple of scripts and a book — My Life In Art. There was also a stove, on which he had cooked egg curry for me. The corridor was facing the Old Delhi Railway Station and you could smell the station stench. I can’t describe what I felt when I saw that. Om’s journey from that smelly corner to the career in international cinema, that all of us fantasise about, is a testament to his character,” said Shah.

Shah further spoke about the last days of the late actor, saying, “Om was in an unhappy state in the last few years of his life, and it’s a good thing that he has moved on. I’m often asked by people how I feel about him going. I can never answer that question,” said Shah.

“He had no ego. He did very small roles in several films, where I played the lead. Be it Bhumika, Sparsh or any other film. He could fit in any role — from a starved adivasi to a corrupt policeman, a drunkard to a millionaire. Despite having features difficult to mould, he successfully fitted in any role that he was given,” added Shah.