Inside photos: Meghana Raj and Chirranjeivi Sarja’s Bengaluru wedding

Popular Kannada actors Meghana Raj and Chirranjeivi Sarja tied the knot according to Hindu rituals on Wednesday in Bengaluru. The couple had earlier taken their vows in a Christian wedding that happened on Sunday. Meghana and Chirranjeivi will also host a reception on Wednesday evening for the film fraternity.

Wearing a shimmery white saree with a blue border, Meghana looked resplendent in her bridal attire. Dressed in white as well, Chirranjeivi wore the traditional look with equal flair. The wedding was attended by family and close friends from the industry. Malayalam actor Nazriya Nazim was also seen wishing the couple.

Chirranjeivi is the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and the nephew of popular actor Arjun Sarja. Arjun was with the couple through the ceremony, giving his blessings. His daughter Aishwarya was present too.

Meghana belongs to a celebrity family as well. She is the daughter of well-known Kannada actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai. Apart from Kannada films, the actor has been part of Tamil and Malayalam films. Meghana and Chirranjeivi had acted together in the multi-starrer Aatagara. The couple had also earlier announced that they would continue acting in films post marriage.

“Given that Chiru also comes from a family, which is closely associated with the film industry, I know I will get more support from them to pursue my acting career. I won’t stop acting. As long as we live, we will continue to act in films,” Meghana had said in a media interaction earlier.

The couple has known each other for the past ten years and began seeing each other five years ago. They got engaged in a private ceremony in October last year.

