Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to focus on LGBTQ, women, children films: Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange

In its seventh year, the Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM) has diversity as its central theme and will have movies that celebrate the spirit of the LGBTQ community, women and children. In an interview to PTI, festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange says, “Staying true to its theme this year, the IFFM has big focus on films for the LGBTQ community, children and movies made by women directors to celebrate cinema that celebrates human spirit.” The IFFM will showcase over 60 films in 20 languages, not only from India but also the subcontinent such as Bhutan, SriLanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It will recognise regional cinema such as Telugu, Tamil,Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati and Marathi among others.

“We have over 30 events planned that also include e-conversations, lots of screenings and Q & A sessions with Konkona Sensharma and Alankrita Shrivastava talking about their films A Death In The Gunj and Lipstick Under My Burkha, respectively,” she says. Spread over 13 days, the festival will hold Masterclasses by eminent personalities such as director-producer Karan Johar, Baahubali series producer Shobu Yarlagadda, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. With the advent of many film festivals cropping up each year, what makes IFFM stand out, according to Lange, is its diverse spread that has something for everyone.

“The IFFM caters to right from a serious cinema lover to a massy filmgoer to someone who loves their good, old Bollywood movies. We have also organised a short film competition for up-and-coming filmmakers. “There’s a dance contest that will be judged by Malaika Arora. There are lots of interactive events to watch out for that celebrate the best of Indian cinema and culture. All of those who come to the festival will take all this away with them,” she says. The fest that closes on August 22 will feature Onir’s Shab and Mahadeb Shi’s documentary Tramjatra. IFFM will open with Lipstick Under My Burkha on August 10.

