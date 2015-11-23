IFFI pays retrospective honour to Israeli director Amos Gitai

Eminent Israeli filmmaker Amos Gitai has been honoured with a retrospective section dedicated to him at the ongoing 46th International Film Festival Of India (IFFI). (Source: Reuters) Eminent Israeli filmmaker Amos Gitai has been honoured with a retrospective section dedicated to him at the ongoing 46th International Film Festival Of India (IFFI). (Source: Reuters)

Eminent Israeli film maker Amos Gitai has been honoured with a retrospective section dedicated to him at the ongoing 46th International Film Festival Of India (IFFI).

The retrospective was kick-started with the screening of his film “Rabin, The Last Day”, a gripping docu-drama, which looks at the prelude and aftermath of the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Speaking on the occasion, Gitai said that cinema is a strong medium to question the working of the Government and he made the movie, more as a citizen than a filmmaker.

Gitai’s ten films including “Alila,” “Berlin-Jerusalem”, “Devarim”, “Esther”, “Golem,” “The Spirit of the Exile”, “Kadosh”, “Lullaby to my Father”, “Tsili” and “Yom Yom” are being screened under this section.

Gitai was born on October 11, 1950 in Haifa. He graduated as an architect from the Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa and acquired a PhD in architecture at Berkeley University in California.

Before making his foray into films, Gitai fought in the Yom Kippur War in 1973, during which he was injured.

He entered professional filmmaking in 1980 with “House”.

Since then he has directed many films, both fiction and documentary that brought him considerable international recognition.

