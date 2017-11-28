IFFI jury votes 7:4 for S Durga; awaits I&B ministry, court nod

S Durga is directed Sanal Sasidharan. S Durga is directed Sanal Sasidharan.

THE Indian Panorama jury of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday evening voted 7:4 in favour of the Sanal Sasidharan-directed S Durga being shown at the festival in Goa, it is learnt.

IFFI officials have deferred the decision to screen the film. The festival ends on Tuesday.

Refusing to share the jury’s verdict with the media, acting chairperson of the jury, filmmaker Rahul Rawail, said, “We have conveyed our decision to the (Information and Broadcasting) ministry. They will hand it over to the court. The court will take a decision.”

Sasidharan said: “They did not act on the Kerala High Court’s order immediately and dragged their feet on the matter. Only one day of the festival is left now. They don’t have to refer the matter to the HC, as the court has asked the jury to take the decision. This is a mockery of the judiciary.”

Sources said the jury has three new members in actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, mediaperson Sudhir Chaudhuri, and director Vivek Agnihotri, replacing Sujoy Ghosh, Apurva Asrani and Gyan Corrrea, who had stepped down in protest against the exclusion of S Durga and Ravi Jadhav-directed Nude from the final list of films selected for screening by the original jury.

The Kerala HC had last week asked the jury to watch the censored version of the Malayalam film and decide whether it should be screened at the festival.

The film was screened for jury members on Monday. Having begun around 5.30 pm for the members at the Kala Academy here, the 90.43-minute film should have been over by around 7 pm, but the members were locked in discussion until around 10 pm.

Kaushik, who attended the screening, said, “I am not in a position to share the decision regarding S Durga’s screening in individual capacity.”

Asked for a statement on the jury’s decision, festival director Sunit Tandon said, “With folded hands I request you to excuse me.”

Sources said actor-filmmaker Gopi Desai and actor-producer Merlvin Mukhim, both members of the Indian Panorama jury, were not in Goa for Monday’s screening, although Desai had sent a letter expressing support for its screening.

