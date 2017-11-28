IFFI 2017 won’t screen S Durga, cites certification issues

S Durga won’t be screened at IFFI 2017. S Durga won’t be screened at IFFI 2017.

The 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which comes to an end on Tuesday evening will not screen Malayalam film S Durga as the Indian Panorama jury that saw the movie on Monday evening raised certain issues related to its certification.

The government-sponsored festival’s decision comes days after the Kerala High Court directed IFFI and the Information and Broadcasting ministry to screen the globally-acclaimed film once the jury watched its certified version. The jury, headed by filmmaker Rahul Rawail, watched the film and after a meeting of four-five hours told mediapersons that “it had conveyed its decision to the ministry,” which will inform the court.

Since morning, there had been a suspense on the jury’s decision. Minutes ago, the film’s director Sanal Sasidharan was informed over an email by IFFI director Sunil Tandon that the film will not be screened. Citing the reason behind this development, Sunil wrote, “Following the screening, certain issues related to the certification of the film with reference to the title of the film were raised. This was referred to the CBFC clarification. In response to the queries, CBFC has issued the orders attached herewith. As a consequence, to the orders of CBFC, the film cannot be exhibited till the issues are resolved.”

The CBFC order that Tandon mentioned in the mail stated that the IFFI jury complained that the film’s title on the title card was shown by the filmmaker as ‘S### Durga’ rather than ‘S Durga’.

“…(Where the # means rectangular white boxes) which has totally different implications and are effectively undermining and attempting to defeat the very basis of the title registration and the changes effected thereby. It appears you have prima facie deliberately violated the Rule 33 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983. In this connection, I am directed to uniform you that the above film will be re-examined under the provision of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 and Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983. Till then, you may not exhibit the film,” the Thiruvananthapuram censor board wrote to the film’s producer Shaji Mathew.

The row surrounding S Durga first surfaced in September when the I&B ministry denied the approval for its screening at the Mumbai Film Festival, which was supposed to be held in October. At that time, the film’s title was Sexy Durga. The ministry said that the film had a problematic name, which could hurt religious sentiments and hence denied the exemption. It instead asked the makers to apply for a censor certificate. Interestingly, a film need not have a censor certificate to get screened at a film festival, but the ministry’s exemption is mandatory.

The makers then approached the censor board, which asked the makers to remove the word Sexy from its title and omit some words from the dialogues in order to get the certificate. The title was then changed to ‘S Durga’ and the required changes were also made. The film finally got screened at the Mumbai Film Festival.

It was later selected by the Indian Panorama jury for competition at IFFI, one of India’s most coveted film festivals. But days before the festival began, the I&B ministry, without informing the then jury chairman – filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh – decided to remove the movie from the final list. The ministry received a huge backlash from filmmakers and cinephiles across the country. Ghosh and two other members of the jury resigned to protest against the ministry’s decision.

Meanwhile, a protest against the festival’s decision is right now being held at the venue of IFFI in Goa.

