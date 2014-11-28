I suffer from stage fright every single time: Farhan Akhtar

The multi-faceted Akhtar is performing live for the first time at a music festival, Windsong music festival.

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar says for him getting onto a stage to perform is like jumping out of a plane and he is yet to shake off that fright.

When asked whether he suffered from stage fright, Farhan told PTI here: “Every single time! I equate it to jumping out of a plane. I have done 100-plus jumps by now, but every time I go to the door, there’s always that one little element of ‘what if’? at the back of my head. But once you jump off, it’s just incredible.

“Even during my concerts, I get that same feeling when I walk up the stairs to the stage. I take a deep breath, but it’s always good after that,” he said.

On how his daughters Shakya and Akira react to their rocker dad, he said, "They are always very excited! I think, they like the music of Rock On!! the most because they connect with my voice in the songs.

On how his daughters Shakya and Akira react to their rocker dad, he said, “They are always very excited! I think, they like the music of Rock On!! the most because they connect with my voice in the songs.

“They also like the music of ‘Karthik Calling Karthik’ like ‘Uff Teri Ada’ and ‘Hey Ya’. Shakya, the elder one, likes the ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ album because she was very young when she first heard it. They also like listening to the songs of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ because it’s ‘happy’ music for them, the kind they can sing along to.”

On what one can expect from the performance at Windsong music festival and anything in particular the fans can get excited about, he said it’s definitely exciting coming here as a live performer.

“Just to come and share the music we have made in our films over the last 10 or 12 years with the fans here is very, very exciting. The common feeling everywhere when people come for a concert is that they want to have a good time.

The audience everywhere likes to be included in the performance. I like taking my energy from my audience and throwing it out to them wherever I perform. I like audiences who are loud and noisy and come in wanting to have a good time,” Akhtar said.

“Music allows you to experience many things, meet other people and other musicians. There is a different level of connect that happens with people when you travel with music. Music is a universal language, you don’t need to know the language as long as you can feel what the emotion is,” he said.

“I love performing in front of a live audience. It is a different feeling. The energy is refreshing. I find I am completely free in that moment when I am in front of an audience. I very much enjoy that connection,” Farhan said.

