I ran out of cocaine so I tried heroin: Robbie Williams

Singer Robbie Williams has revealed that he took heroin in 1997 during a marathon drugs binge because he ran out of cocaine.

The 39-year-old father of one said heroin made him throw up,because it did not suit him,reported Daily Star.

Asked if he had taken heroin,Williams said,”Yeah. Only cos we ran out of coke. It was like: ‘Yeah all right then,I’ll have a go.’ It was horrible,it made me throw up. That particular opiate didn’t suit me that day. Thank God.”

Williams quit his drinking habit 13 years ago,but he has since been to rehab for the legal pill habits.

He is now leading a clear life after the birth of his daughter Theodora Rose in September 2012.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App