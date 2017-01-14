I owe my success to guru Raja Paranjape: Seema Deo

The Pimpri-Chinchwad edition of the Pune International Film Festival was inaugurated on Friday by actors Ramesh and Seema Deo. Daniel Stephen The Pimpri-Chinchwad edition of the Pune International Film Festival was inaugurated on Friday by actors Ramesh and Seema Deo. Daniel Stephen

Seema Deo, an acclaimed actor and her husband, Ramesh Deo, inaugurated Dadasaheb Phalke Pavilion located at PIFF Bazaar on Friday. Jabbar Patel, director and chairman of PIFF, Shrirang Godbole, coordinator PIFF Bazaar, Satish Alekar, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Prakash Magdum, Director, NFAI were also present on the occasion. “Whatever I could achieve in my career, it’s all because of my guru Raja Paranjape. He not only taught me to act but also trained me so rigorously that it became very natural,” said Seema Deo. Ramesh Deo also shared the beautiful bond that he shared with Seema onscreen.