Huma Qureshi excited to ‘unleash terror’ with Saqib Saleem in ‘Oculus’ remake

The 2013 horror film “Oculus” is a story of a brother-sister duo battling paranormal activity. Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi will be reprising the characters played by Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites respectively.

Actress Huma Qureshi, who stars with her brother Saqib Saleem in a Hindi remake of Hollywood film “Oculus”, says that together, they will “unleash terror on people” just as they do at home!

“It is very exciting to work with my brother. We’re going to do the same mischief onscreen like what we do off screen. Hopefully people will enjoy it as much, because our parents are sick of us! Now we’re going to unleash the same terror on everybody else. Saqib is a great actor,” Huma said at the launch of celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s “Body Image For Fitocratic”.

The original film had earned accolades at its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Relativity Media, the distributors of the original are the ones who decided to make the Hindi version of the film and are closely associated with the process. The film will be directed by Prawaal Raman of “Main Aur Charles” fame.

Huma, the elder and the more popular of the two siblings, has already displayed her acting talent in popular films such as “Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2”, “Dedh Ishqiya” and “Badlapur”. Meanwhile, Saqib has featured in “Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge” and “Mere Dad Ki Maruti”.

