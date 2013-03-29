Huma is the star

SHE is two films old,but Huma Qureshi,we hear,is already being a star on the sets. The actress,who made her debut with Anurag Kashyaps Gangs of Wasseypur,has been shooting the climax sequence of the upcoming film Ek Thi Daayan in the city. Since the film is to release shortly,the cast and crew have to work within a limited time. But Qureshi,oblivious to this,has been spending her time chatting on the phone and watching television in her vanity van,keeping her co-star Emraan Hashmi and the crew waiting. If this nonchalance stems from her overconfidence,Qureshi might want to keep it in check if she plans on a long innings in Bollywood.

