Happy Easter: Mohanlal to Madhuri Dixit, celebrities wish their fans on Twitter

It is Easter and the world already seems to be in a celebratory mood. Indian celebrities have taken to Twitter to share their wishes and greetings with their fans on this auspicious day. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took to Twitter and wrote, “Easter is the demonstration of God that life is essentially spiritual and timeless #Easter wishes to all of you.” Madhuri wrote, “#HappyEaster ! May all of us be blessed with peace, prosperity and happiness.”

Diana Penty tweeted, “May we be filled with hope, faith and bundles of love on this day of Easter. #HappyEaster to you all! Here’s to new beginnings.”

While Suniel Shetty wished, “May all your prayers be answered, not only on Easter, but always #HappyEaster”

Purab Kohli wrote on the social media site, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Easter. May this year be full of love and happiness. Cherish old memories and make new ones with family and folks.”

Aisha Sharma, who is awaiting her debut with John Abraham’s next untitled, wrote “Hello April .. Happy Easter, guys !! Time for that bunny in my tummy!!!!”

One of the ways of celebrating Easter is with food. While Indian celebrities have not really ‘celebrated’ the occasion, Shilpa Shetty made sure she left her fans mouth watering with delicious food she binges on. Shilpa usually posts Sunday binge videos without fail. Last year, we saw her celebrating Easter with Alia Bhatt, however, this time, she seems to be celebrating it with her son.

The reason why Easter is such a big festival, especially for Christians all over the world, is because it marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

Easter falls three days after Good Friday, which is observed as the day when Christ was hung on the cross to pay the price of the world’s sin. Christians believe that on the third day (Easter Day), Christ rose from the dead, thereby conquering death itself.

