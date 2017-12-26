Here’s why good screenwriters are the need of the hour

A still from Newton A still from Newton

2017 has been full of ups and downs in Bollywood. A film might have had Bollywood’s biggest superstar playing the lead but that did not guarantee success at the box office. With films like Newton, Hindi Medium, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Naam Shabana and Lipstick Under My Burkha leaving a mark at the box office, it was proven once again that content is king.

All these films have one thing in common – an interesting storyline. Over the years, there has been a dynamic change in the kind of Hindi films the audiences are consuming. With the popularity of streaming websites and global films on the rise, Indian audiences have got access to great content. The filmgoers are saturated with the routine commercial films and want more. They are looking for good content and gripping stories.

There was a time when writers were not receiving their rightful due both monetarily and in terms of recognition. This, in turn, affected the morale and motivation of several writers. Today, producers are willing to shell out much more for a good script. There is a hunt for good content in the industry today and thus a hunt for good screenwriters.

Commenting on the same, Anjum Rajabali stated, “The script is the heart and soul of a film. More often than not, factors such as direction, acting and music are played up a lot but we have to remember that the script is the basis of the film.”

Cinestaan has come up with India’s Story Tellers Contest that gives aspiring writers a platform to submit their synopsis of a script they have written or intend to write. Following a rigorous reading and assessment process, the shortlisted ones will be asked to submit a complete script. The final shortlisted writers will be invited to make pitch videos, which will receive online public voting. And, their shortlisted scripts will go to the jury where Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Juhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Rajabali will assess and deliberate on who the five winners will be. The last date of submission is January 15, 2018. For more details, log on to http://scriptcontest.cinestaan.com/

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App