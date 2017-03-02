Girl Power

A still from League of Exotique Dancers A still from League of Exotique Dancers

At a time when “lady-oriented” films gets clamped down by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the conversation around female desire grows louder, there comes a documentary on women who define sensuality, unapologetically. Titled League of Exotique Dancers, the 90-minute wild ride by Chennai-born Toronto-based filmmaker Rama Rau, is based on the golden girls of burlesque in the ’50s, and their induction into the Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas three decades later. Two years since its release, the film comes to the Capital, with a screening scheduled at India International Centre on March 4, as a part of the 13th IAWRT Asian Women’s Film Festival.

Starting today, the three-day-long festival will screen 56 films from 17 countries, ranging from animation and fiction to documentaries. “Each year we curate the line-up with the focus on one country, this year instead of doing that, we’ve added two new categories apart from general programming. There’s a section on animation, which we feel has been absent from film festivals in India,” says documentary filmmaker Subasri Krishnan, Festival Director. In fact, one of the opening films this year is Flood of Memory, by Anitha Balachandran on the aftermath of the 2004 flood in Rajasthan, which uses live footage along with sand and charcoal animation.

The second category added to the roster is “artists’ film and video”, curated by Delhi-based filmmaker Iram Ghufran, which focuses on experimental cinema. It comprises shorts, from 10-minute-long Israeli film Journey Birds to a two-minute-long Japanese film Slider.

Apart from the films, there are also two seminars, scheduled on Friday. Filmmaker Paromita Vohra will moderate a discussion, titled “Making Records Documenting Feminisms”, where Urvashi Butalia, Nisha Susan and Pinjra Tod, are among the panelists. Later in the evening, TISS professor and filmmaker Anjali Monteiro will moderate a session on “Women Reporting on Violence Against Women”. About the festival, Krishnan says, “It is important to create spaces where women come, talk and exchange. These are networks of solidarity which encourage and support.”

At India International Centre, from 10 am to 8.45 pm. Entry is free