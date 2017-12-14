First look: Gippy Grewal as Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Joginder Singh

Gippy Grewal stars as Joginder Singh in the upcoming biopic Subedar Joginder Singh. Gippy Grewal stars as Joginder Singh in the upcoming biopic Subedar Joginder Singh.

Gippy Grewal is famous for his comic timing in Punjabi blockbusters like Carry On Jatta and Lucky Di Unlucky Story. After making a name for himself in hilarious roles, Gippy is all set to play the role of Joginder Singh in the upcoming Punjabi biopic, Subedar Joginder Singh.

This is the first time a film is being made on the life of Subedar Joginder Singh, who was a Param Vir Chakra awardee. Gippy’s transformation to get into the skin of the character will have his fans waiting for the release of this film. He even performed most of the stunts that were essential for the movie. Apart from Punjabi, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is scheduled to release in 2018. Subedar Joginder Singh has been shot in locations like Kargil & Dras, Rajasthan and Assam to maintain the authenticity of the project.

Joginder Singh served the country when we were struggling to gain our independence. Singh was recruited into the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment in 1936. He served the British Indian Army and after independence, he served the Indian Army. It was during the Indo-China battle of 1962 that Subedar Joginder Singh sacrificed his life for the nation. He died in Chinese captivity.

Along with Gippy Grewal, the film also stars Guggu Gill, Kulwinder Billa, Aditi Sharma, Rajvir Jawanda, Roshan Prince, Karamjit Anmol and Sardar Sohi.

