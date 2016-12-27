George Michael’s partner Fadi Fawaz posts Twitter tribute

George Michael’s partner Fadi Fawaz says he will never forget the heartbreaking moment he discovered pop icon’s body. George Michael’s partner Fadi Fawaz says he will never forget the heartbreaking moment he discovered pop icon’s body.

The Wham! singer passed away on Christmas Day, and his partner has broken his silence on Twitter in an emotional message, revealing he found him dead in bed over the festive period.

In a touching post on Monday evening, he tweeted: “ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx (sic)” Celebrity hair stylist Fadi was linked to the star for a number of years, although their reported relationship has always been kept private, save for some rare appearances out and about together. It is believed the duo got close soon after Michael’s breakup from Kenny Goss in 2009.

George Michael, who rose to fame with the band Wham! and sold more than 100 million albums in his career, has died aged 53, his publicist said today. “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” his publicist said in a statement.

ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage,” the publicist said. Michael was due to release a documentary in 2017 after years of living as a virtual recluse in which he hit the headlines for a series of bizarre incidents linked to drugs.