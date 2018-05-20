French director Luc Besson accused of rape by actress

Luc Besson has been accused of rape by a young actress. Luc Besson has been accused of rape by a young actress.

A young actress has filed a complaint against French director Luc Besson accusing him of raping her earlier this week, as reported by Europe 1. The woman who has worked with a director on two films reportedly also confirmed to Variety that she had filed the complaint.

The actress, who refuses to be named, told Variety that the “violent sexual assault” happened on May 10 after a meeting with the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets director at the Bristol Hotel near the Champs Elysees in Paris.

While the police officials have denied commenting on the matter, Besson’s legal representatives “categorically denied all the accusations made against him” to Variety. Reports even claim that sexual assault allegations against Besson had been floating in the media ever since the #MeToo movement took place in Hollywood. But so far in France, not a single high-profile celebrity has come up with an accusation in the industry.

Besson’s next film Anna is supposed to be a thriller starring Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy and Luke Evans. It is all set to be released in the US in October by Lionsgate. The last film he directed, the 180 million dollars Valerian had grossed 225.8 million dollars worldwide.

