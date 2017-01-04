Fourteen films from 12 nations chosen for Pune International Film Festival

The festival will launch PIFF Bazaar this year, which will see the addition of film labs for cinewriters, producers and technicians. (Express photo) The festival will launch PIFF Bazaar this year, which will see the addition of film labs for cinewriters, producers and technicians. (Express photo)

THE 15th edition of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) will see the inclusion of a wide gamut of films from across the globe. The festival will also expand its initiative — PIFF Bazaar — this year by adding film labs for cinewriters, producers and technicians. Pune Film Foundation (PFF), which organises the eight-day fest every year, announced that the festival has selected 14 films, including one entry from India, from 12 countries to compete in the World Competition section.

Jabbar Patel, renowned filmmaker and Director, PIFF said that the selection committee went through 1,100 films, sent by 95 countries, to whittle down the selection to 14.

The Prabhat Best International Film Award comprises Rs 10 lakh and a memento.

“While selecting the films at PIFF, the aim was to give the delegates a varied cinematic experience by including films that deal with a variety of emotions. Besides personal experiences, international events such as war and political upheavals are also discussed in these films. While the stories come from both contemporary and ancient periods, the directors too, belong to different backgrounds and age groups,” said Abhijeet Ranadive, Creative Head, PIFF. He is also a member of the selection committee.

Ranadive said this year’s selection includes a mix of ‘big films’ that were appreciated and awarded at various renowned film festivals as well as films that have been handpicked for PIFF and were not seen at any other festival in the country.

Shrirang Godbole, Co-Ordinator, PIFF Bazaar, detailed the itinerary of the ancillary event.

“We tested the waters last year and got a modest response from the audience. Actually, PIFF Bazaar is a misnomer because the event is much different than the one that happens in Goa or Thiruvananthapuram. It’s less about commerce and more about exchange of ideas and knowledge. This year we are organising three workshops each of scriptwriting, film production and film technology which will help the young filmmakers,” said Godbole.

Entry to the Film Bazaar is open to all. However, those wishing to partake in the workshops will have to register on the PIFF website.