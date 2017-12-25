Neetu Chandra to recite former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poems in honour of his birthday

Neetu Chandra has been invited to recite the former PM’s poems in honour of his birthday. Neetu Chandra has been invited to recite the former PM’s poems in honour of his birthday.

Actor Neetu Chandra says she has been invited to recite a few poems of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at an event celebrating his 93rd birthday here on Monday.

“I am honoured that I have been invited to recite some of Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji’s poems on his 93rd birthday. It’s an honour to be doing so in the presence of dignitaries like Yogi Adityanathji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister),” Neetu said in a statement.

“Vajpayeeji is not just a leader, he is an icon, who has inspired the world with his great poems,” added the actor, who has appeared in Bollywood films like Garam Masala, One Two Three, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Kucch Luv Jaisaa.

Neetu is also a producer, who recently presented her Bhojpuri production venture Deswa to the audience. The film was released on December 23, 2017, through digital channel NeoBihar via Youtube. The actress had earlier said that she wants to produce Bhojpuri films to clean the image of her mother tongue.

“I come from Bihar where Bhojpuri films are seen as soft porn, cheap, double-meaning films. The moment you hear Bhojpuri, you don’t want to be associated with it. They (Bhojpuri films) are looked down upon and rightfully so… There are reasons. I refuse to accept that this is the cinema of my mother tongue,” the actor had earlier told IANS in an interview.

Born on December 25, 1924, Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of India first for 13 days in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004.

