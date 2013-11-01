first take: The Power of Eight

Its number crunching time for the industry. As Krrish 3 releases,trade pundits will be glued to their smartphones,keeping tabs on the incoming data from screens across the country. While Bollywood insiders are willing to be cautious about the opening numbers  since Krrish 3 is not releasing on a holiday and traditionally pre- Diwali means people spend less on movie watching  it will still be an underachievement for the Hrithik Roshan starrer if it doesnt set some records somewhere.

Eight. The Fridays left in this year after Krrish 3. Or in industry speak,the time between Krrish 3 and Dhoom 3 (releasing on December 20 which makes it the last big film of the year). In these eight weeks,a slew of big budget-big star cast films are up for their theatrical run. Girish Johar,business analyst and Head of Distribution and Acquisition for Sahara Motion Pictures,pegs the spread to be worth Rs 500 crore. As he tweeted: In the next eight weeks,more than Rs 500 crore is being put to gamble by the industry,as a combine (sic),with various releases coming up.

Johar shared some more figures on his twitter feed. According to his analysis,till October,the industry has done a business of approximately Rs 2,200 crore of NBOC (Net Box Office Collections) as compared to Rs 1,900 crore in 2012 for the same period. This years biggest success stories have been Aashiqui 2,Chennai Express,Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,Race 2,Raanjhanaa,Grand Masti,Special 26,Shuddh Desi Romance and Kai Po Che. With Hrithiks Krrish 3

and Aamirs Dhoom 3,the profitable club can only

become bigger. Of course there are other contenders in the 2013 Hall of Fame too and yup,they are all coming along in these eight weeks. Theres Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Ranveer-Deepika starrer Ram-Leela,Sunny Deol-Anil Sharma combines Singh Saab The Great,Karan Johars Imran-Kareena desi romcom Gori Tere Pyaar Mein,Saif and Tigmanshus Bullet Raja and Shahid and Prabhudhevas R Rajkumar. And Dhoom 3.

If these films click as they are designed to,then the cumulative box office of 2013 will be massive. And to think,we have not had a Salman Khan release this year. Its boom-time in B-town. Itll be interesting to see who will be the last man standing at the box office at the end of it all. Will it be Chennai Express common man,Krrish 3s superhero or Dhoom 3s clown? The game is on.

