first take: The Power of Eight

Its number crunching time for the industry. As Krrish 3 releases,trade pundits will be glued to their smartphones,keeping tabs on the incoming data from screens across the country. While Bollywood insiders are willing to be cautious about the opening numbers since Krrish 3 is not releasing on a holiday and traditionally pre- Diwali means people spend less on movie watching it will still be an underachievement for the Hrithik Roshan starrer if it doesnt set some records somewhere.
Eight. The Fridays left in this year after Krrish 3. Or in industry speak,the time between Krrish 3 and Dhoom 3 (releasing on December 20 which makes it the last big film of the year). In these eight weeks,a slew of big budget-big star cast films are up for their theatrical run. Girish Johar,business analyst and Head of Distribution and Acquisition for Sahara Motion Pictures,pegs the spread to be worth Rs 500 crore. As he tweeted: In the next eight weeks,more than Rs 500 crore is being put to gamble by the industry,as a combine (sic),with various releases coming up.
Johar shared some more figures on his twitter feed. According to his analysis,till October,the industry has done a business of approximately Rs 2,200 crore of NBOC (Net Box Office Collections) as compared to Rs 1,900 crore in 2012 for the same period. This years biggest success stories have been Aashiqui 2,Chennai Express,Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,Race 2,Raanjhanaa,Grand Masti,Special 26,Shuddh Desi Romance and Kai Po Che. With Hrithiks Krrish 3
and Aamirs Dhoom 3,the profitable club can only
become bigger. Of course there are other contenders in the 2013 Hall of Fame too and yup,they are all coming along in these eight weeks. Theres Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Ranveer-Deepika starrer Ram-Leela,Sunny Deol-Anil Sharma combines Singh Saab The Great,Karan Johars Imran-Kareena desi romcom Gori Tere Pyaar Mein,Saif and Tigmanshus Bullet Raja and Shahid and Prabhudhevas R Rajkumar. And Dhoom 3.
If these films click as they are designed to,then the cumulative box office of 2013 will be massive. And to think,we have not had a Salman Khan release this year. Its boom-time in B-town. Itll be interesting to see who will be the last man standing at the box office at the end of it all. Will it be Chennai Express common man,Krrish 3s superhero or Dhoom 3s clown? The game is on.
harneet.singh@expressindia.com
