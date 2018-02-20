Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie slammed for her national anthem performance at NBA

Fergie has been trolled for her rendition of the national anthem Fergie has been trolled for her rendition of the national anthem

Grammy-winning artist Fergie has drawn a lot of criticism after her rendition of America’s national anthem “Star-Spangled Banner” went viral. The Black Eyed Peas singer apologised for disappointing the listeners with her bluesy version of the anthem.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly, this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best”, the singer told the TMZ in a statement.

One Twitter user advised the singer to not give her own touch to the song because she is not Ray Charles. While another applauded the players for keeping a straight face throughout the two-and-a-half-minute rendition.

But not everyone was able to suppress the laughter; Draymond Green, for instance, didn’t hold back after the camera went in for a close-up. Popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who was in the audience, smiled widely as Fergie crooned at the mike.

Someone on Twitter noticed the same and wrote, “Jimmy Kimmel is probably writing a whole skit about this #fergienationalanthem”.

Retired players Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley also made light of the performance, as the former called it sexy and the latter said that he needed a cigarette break.

However, Fergie’s’ performance is not the only one that has received such flak, earlier when Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea gave a bass rendition of the anthem, he didn’t impress a lot of people. Of course, Flea said that he couldn’t care less about the haters. And in 1983, legendary singer Marvin Gaye had given the tradition a spin when he did his own Rythm and Blues version of the “Star-Spangled Banner”.

