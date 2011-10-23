Follow Us:
'Father of six' Brad Pitt wants more kids
‘Father of six’ Brad Pitt wants more kids



Written by ANI | Washington | Published: October 23, 2011 11:50:11 am
Brad Pitt who is already raising six children with partner Angelina Jolie has admitted that he is keen to have more kids.

The actor and his partner raises – Maddox,10,Pax,seven,Zahara,six,Shiloh,five,and three-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

When asked if theyd like more kids,Pitt admitted that theyre in no hurry to add to their brood,but it would probably happen in the future.

Probably. Most likely. Parenthood is the greatest and most important endeavour of my life. Why stop at this point? Contact music quoted Pitt as saying.

Brad also revealed that he loves spending time with all the children as they make him laugh.

It’s easier to handle them one at a time. I love my time with each of them and I have to say that they are the funniest people I know, he told Britains OK! Magazine.

