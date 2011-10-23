‘Father of six’ Brad Pitt wants more kids

Brad Pitt who is already raising six children with partner Angelina Jolie has admitted that he is keen to have more kids.

The actor and his partner raises – Maddox,10,Pax,seven,Zahara,six,Shiloh,five,and three-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

When asked if theyd like more kids,Pitt admitted that theyre in no hurry to add to their brood,but it would probably happen in the future.

Probably. Most likely. Parenthood is the greatest and most important endeavour of my life. Why stop at this point? Contact music quoted Pitt as saying.

Brad also revealed that he loves spending time with all the children as they make him laugh.

It’s easier to handle them one at a time. I love my time with each of them and I have to say that they are the funniest people I know, he told Britains OK! Magazine.

