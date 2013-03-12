Esha Gupta to do item number in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

The recently proposed alteration to the censorship laws in regards to item numbers in films doesn’t seem to be gaining much steam. Proving this is none other than Esha Gupta who will soon be seen gyrating in Punit Malhotra’s film Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

The Jannat 2 actress will be performing an item song in Malhotra’s film which is produced Karan Johar and stars Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor. It is learnt that Esha was roped in at the last minute and flew to Bangalore to shoot the song.

Apparently,Punit had initially decided not to cast any actress in the track. However,at the last minute he changed his mind and approached Esha. Punit had conceptualized the entire sequence focusing only on Imran,however when things got going,it was decided that the girl’s part was crucial and hence he called Karan to help rope in Esha Gupta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App