WWE superstar Edge is coming back but this time in a TV show

The era when WWE had wrestlers like Edge, Triple H, John Cena and many others is still remembered by fans all across the world. While some of them have reduced the frequency of their fights and some others have retired, the nostalgia of that era still gets us talking about them for countless hours.

After creating a legacy in WWE, Edge is all set to appear in the fifth season of Vikings. The History channel show is a fictionalised account of Norse heroes and Edge will be playing Ketill Flatnose on the show.

Announcing his sudden retirement in 2011, Adam Copeland, who is famously known as Edge, had declared that his previously broken back had left him in a condition where he could never wrestle again.

Soon after his retirement, Edge took up Haven, the TV show and spent a good time acting. He told ESPN.com, “I had no aspirations after wrestling. I truly just assumed I would retire, grow a big beard, sit on my deck and figure out what was next. If it was nothing, I was OK with that. I pretty much immediately did ‘Haven,’ but still had no kind of false aspirations that this was something that I’d be good at, or would want to do outside of just a couple episodes. It’d be fun, and that will be that.”

Edge has also appeared in a few episodes of shows like The Flash, Private Eyes and Bookaboo.

Apart from filming for Vikings in Ireland, Adam has been pretty active on his podcast. Once a week, Edge along with Christian Cage conduct a wrestling podcast. Cage approached him with the same and Edge was keen to go ahead with it.

Fans of this wrestling superstar can watch him perform various action sequences in Vikings and it’s completely a throwback for his old fans who have been missing Edge in the wrestling ring for the past six years. His character starts featuring from the fifth episode of the season.

