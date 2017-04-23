Donald Trump’s Wall: These films dismantle it brick by brick, watch videos

Donald Trump’s iconic xenophobia against Mexicans and Muslims has fired the imagination of artists, animators and filmmakers to look afresh at boundaries and walls and what they represent. Donald Trump’s iconic xenophobia against Mexicans and Muslims has fired the imagination of artists, animators and filmmakers to look afresh at boundaries and walls and what they represent.

In the months leading up Donald Trump’s campaign, win and inauguration as President, he has emerged as a always-in-the-news cultural figure that we love to hate — not just in the US but all over the world. One of Trump’s most marqueed campaign promises had been to build an end-to-end, “big, beautiful and powerful” wall along United States’ southern border with Mexico and to force the latter to pay for it. While the construction of this much hyped promise is getting delayed due to political opposition and the sheer cost of execution, estimated a whopping $21.6 billion (with no Mexican payer in sight), Trump’s iconic xenophobia against Mexicans and Muslims has fired the imagination of artists, animators and filmmakers to look afresh at boundaries and walls and what they represent. Here is a look at some of these notable works that are evocative in various ways.

Documentary shorts:

Best of Luck with the Wall (2016): The six and a half minutes of film are an uber-fast fly over voyage across the US-Mexico border, stitched together from 200,000 satellite images by director Josh Begley. The snarky title wishes Trump luck for his endeavor across the varied landscapes that comprise the border, a vast terrain comprising desert, wetlands, rivers and mountainous territory.

Think like a Scientist: Boundaries (2016): “Humans”, says Krista Schlyer, “construct boundaries — around our homes, our neighborhoods, and our nations — to bring order to a chaotic world.” While borders and man-made barriers cannot stop the nature’s forces, we tend to not realize that they do have a very real impact on the other creatures who lives there and on the ecosystem of the area. In this barely 7-minute long episode of Think like a Scientist, a conservation photojournalist and a biologist discuss the damaging aspects of the pre-existing 930 kms of noncontinuous border-wall along the southern boundary of the US with Mexico on the environment and wildlife of the region. They make a strong case for planning boundaries, keeping the wildlife in mind.

Such concerns would of course be thrown under the bus if the great wall of Trump is build, with disastrous results for flora and fauna.

America’s Soccer Migrants (2017): This 15-minute Guardian documentary opens with the notorious Trump quote stereotyping Mexicans with drugs and crime, and his promise of the wall, and goes on to explore the lives of Americans football players who emigrate to Mexico to play in their clubs. The pull of a better standard and structure of the game in Mexico and a higher pay invites some Americans to seek Mexican residency and a dual citizenship. It reveals the football dimension of the very real crossover culture and people that US-Mexico share, which bigots like Trump do not wish to acknowledge. Catch the film here:

Animated shorts:

M.A.M.O.N. – Latinos vs Donald Trump (2016): M.A.M.O.N. (Monitor Against Mexicans Over Nationwide) is a VFX-laden, fantasy-sci-fi short film that satirically explores the outrageous consequences of Donald Trump banning immigration and building the wall. Mexicans in the US are literally dropped from the sky on the other side of the border and the protesting lot is attacked by a giant, destructive robot, looking a lot like Trump and piloted by him, with missiles emerging from its genital area. Watch it below:

Build That Wall (2016): This 4-minute stop-motion puppet movie foregrounds Trump’s Wall rhetoric with the example of another disastrous wall in the modern past — the Berlin Wall. A resident of “Trump Town, USA” goes to bed and dreams that Trump has ordered a wall, complete with guards and checkpoints, to divide his town into half. Thankfully, it is just a dream. The message at the end, like the story, is universal and telling.

The Wall (2017): Inspired by the Syrian refugee crisis and global anti-immigrant sentiments, The Wall by Australian directors Nick Baker and Tristan Klein in a 6 minute haunting tale about a grandmother and her grandchild as they escape their inferno city, where their whole life and past is burning down. After enduring the ravages of the war and tenuously surviving the icy cold of the ocean, the pair arrive at a great, seemingly insurmountable wall beyond which blocks their way to sanctuary. Set to a moving score and unwinding a harsh truth with evocative simplicity, this one is a powerhouse.

Narrative short:

La Madre Buena (2016): This treat of a short film features a Mexican mother, whose little son is adamant that the only thing that can make his birthday exciting is to have a Donald Trump piñata. Despite her own hatred of Trump, she endeavors hard to fulfill this wish of her son. Writer-director Sarah Clift brilliantly portrays the dislike for Trump’s unabashed bigotry in a manner rendered simply hilarious by a little Mexican boy’s birthday wish. Watch the film:

Documentary feature:

Through the Repellent Fence (2017): Art is supposed to raise questions and jolt the viewers. One such work of Land-Art was undertaken by the Postcommodity collective of artists who installed 28 hot-air balloons that flew for four days in 2015, straddling a two mile stretch in the border area — one mile into the US and one mile into Mexico. Director Sam Wainwright Douglas chronicles the planning, the deployment and the idea behind this “metaphorical suture” that sought to represent the sharing and the interdependence between the two countries. Check out their treat of a trailer below:

With no end in sight to the xenophobic climate and the proclamations about the wall, one can expect that the creative stream of these poignant and serio-comic critiques, courtesy the Donald Trump phenomenon, will not stop anytime soon.

