DJ David Guetta’s Mumbai concert rescheduled to January 15

Grammy award-winning French DJ David Guetta’s concert in Mumbai has been rescheduled to January 15 with the organisers saying that they have received the nod from the authorities. The Mumbai concert was first supposed to take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) denied permission. It was then shifted to Reliance Jio Garden but there too it was rejected.

“We regret the cancellation of the Sunburn Arena with David Guetta this evening. We are happy to add that we have succeeded in rescheduling the event for Sunday, January 15 between 11 AM to 4 PM at the same venue – Jio Gardens, BKC,” Harindra Singh, Managing Director & Chairman, Percept Limited said.

“We are complying with all the regulatory requirements as prescribed by the authorities. The current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show on Sunday,” he said.

About 4,000 people were expected to attend the event.

In Bengaluru, Guetta was scheduled to headline a special gig yesterday, kickstarting his four-city tour to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi. However, it was cancelled in the morning with organisers and authorities citing different reasons.