Rangroot trailer: Diljit Dosanjh brings forth the dilemma of World War I soldiers

Diljit Dosanjh is soldier Sajjan Singh Rangroot in his upcoming Punjabi outing Rangroot. That intense look on his face, his spirit of doing something for his nation and his rebellious streak in the trailer of the film will make you root for the Diljit’s patriotic avatar. The Punjabi film directed by Pankaj Batra, who has earlier given Punjabi hits like Bambukat and Goreyan Nu Daffa Karo, is a fictionalised account of the time when Indian soldiers were sent to fight the Germans during World War I and they believed that their win in the war will ensure the freedom of India.

In the three minutes long trailer, we see the struggle the Lahore regiment underwent while fighting the Germans who outnumbered them. They faced a food shortage, they had no medicines and their fellow mates were being killed, still, they were determined to win the battle. Diljit beautifully brings forth the dilemma of a soldier who cannot sleep as when he closes his eyes he can see the faces of the martyred soldiers. Also, Diljit asks in the trailer, “Will the blood they shed during the war be valued?” But his question remains unanswered. The trailer also features battle scenes where we see Diljit’s bloodied face as he fights the enemy for the Britishers who colonised his own country India.

Talking about the film, Diljit has earlier said, “I feel blessed to be a part of this prestigious project. It is indeed my dream project and is closest to my heart.” A few days back, the actor also wrote a heartwarming note for his co-actor Yograj Singh on Facebook. In the note, he expressed his gratitude towards the 59-year-old actor who continued the shoot of the film despite his deteriorating health.

The film, which also stars Yograj Singh, Jarnail Singh, Jagjeet Sandhu and Dheeraj, marks the big screen debut of Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma. The film which is scheduled to release on March 23, 2018.

