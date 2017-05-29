Digital content addresses more focused audience: Sneh actor Sushil Dahiya

Sushil Dahiya has starred in movies like Rockstar and Band Bajaa Barat. Sushil Dahiya has starred in movies like Rockstar and Band Bajaa Barat.

Actor Sushil Dahiya is best known for his supporting roles in films like Rockstar, Pink and Band Baaja Baaraat, feels that the digital content is seen by the more focused audience, which is growing rapidly.

“We are rapidly shifting towards the digital world. Apart from the fact that your regular cinema will not take the time to buffer, I feel that digital content and stories address a special and more focused audience,” Sushil told IANS in an email interview.

The web film Sneh, a crime thriller, released on ScoopWhoop on Friday. Sneh is the story of a dysfunctional family. It revolves around the suspicious disappearence of Manoj, a police officer. The web film tries to experiment with the way the Indian audience sees movies. It tries to tell the story in a nonlinear narrative. Rather than moving forward, the movie retraces its steps into the working of the human mind and works with emotions like hate, love and most important and most dangerous, desire.

“If you watch a web film or a series on YouTube, you will see that the format of storytelling is more direct, relatable and approachable. It’s a different change, but a good one,” he said.

While Sushil is mainly seen in supportive roles, he says he is waiting for his “big breakthrough part”.

“But as you know, all good things come at the right time. I don’t necessarily look at the role for its meatiness. It’s usually the plot and the narration that intrigues me,” he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now