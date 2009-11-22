Depp’s drunk night out captured on camera

Hollywood superstar Johhny Depp celebrated his second ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title by getting drunk at a New York hotspot and his drunken antics were captured on camera.

Johnny Depp stumbled out of a NYC restaurant and then had to be carried into his car as he stumbled after attempting to walk,reported TMZ.com

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor was accompanied by punk icon Patti Smith during his night-out.

The actor who became a part of a elite club of two time title holders,looked dishevelled which was a far cry from his polished look at a red carpet events just hours earlier.

The actor who was praised as “the king of cool with the killer cheekbones” by People magazine had earlier won the title in 2003.

“Whether it’s onscreen in roles like Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise or at home with his family on their private Bahamian island,the 46-year-old father of two with 25 years in show business still reigns as Hollywood’s most irresistible icon,” said the magazine.

