DD film Sapna Ek Satya, based on Express report, to be aired today

Based on a report in The Indian Express in August last year — With a prayer on her lips and a song in her heart, Sapna pays her father’s bills — graphic artist Vijay Bhingarde has made a short film Sapna Ek Satya. It will be aired by DD Sahyadri on March 23, at 11 am and again at 8.30 pm. The film has also been selected for the 9th Nashik international film festival, which will be held from March 23 to March 26.

On August 13 last year, Pune Newsline had reported on 10-year-old Sapna Sakhare from Parewadi village in Solapur, who had taken the lead in paying the medical bills of her paraplegic father. Earlier, Sapna’s 70-year-old grandfather had sold his farm and taken loans to pay for the treatment.

Sapna was then studying the art of keertan — spiritual lessons taught through stories — at the Muktai Warkari Shikshan Sanstha at Alandi.

But due to the mounting expenses, she had to start working. She became a keertankar, singing praises of Lord Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram every week at villages across Maharashtra to raise funds to help her father.

The story soon caught the attention of Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who gave Rs 50,000 to Sapna. Recently, the governor watched the film Sapna Ek Satya, which also carries a message of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’.

Vijay Bhingarde, who has seven national DD awards and who has made over 30 short films on social issues, said after reading The Indian Express report, he had started visualising how to capture Sapna’s story on film. In a touching narrative, Bhingarde highlighted Sapna’s role in encouraging village folk, through her keertan, to save the girl child.

