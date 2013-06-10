Crying is good for me: Katy Perry

Pop star Katy Perry has chosen to cry all the time because she thinks it makes her feel good.

The 28-year-old singer said taking out anger through tears is a good and healthy thing even though it ruins the make-up,reported Independent online.

“I cry all the time – but I had my tear glands removed because it kept ruining my make-up,and applying my make-up takes seven hours. Of course I cry. Crying is good for me,” she said.

The Wide Awake hitmaker,who is said to be single again after her on and off relationship with John Mayer,admits that she is a very emotional person.

“I’m a very emotional person. Sometimes I’m far more emotional than I’m supposed to be. On the other hand,that’s what has made me the artist that I am today,” she added. Perry was earlier married to funnyman Russell Brand.

