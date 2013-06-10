Latest News

Crying is good for me: Katy Perry

Katy Perry admits she's a very emotional person and that's what has made her the artist she is today

Written by PTI | London | Published: June 10, 2013 3:02 pm
Related News

Pop star Katy Perry has chosen to cry all the time because she thinks it makes her feel good.

The 28-year-old singer said taking out anger through tears is a good and healthy thing even though it ruins the make-up,reported Independent online.

“I cry all the time – but I had my tear glands removed because it kept ruining my make-up,and applying my make-up takes seven hours. Of course I cry. Crying is good for me,” she said.

The Wide Awake hitmaker,who is said to be single again after her on and off relationship with John Mayer,admits that she is a very emotional person.

“I’m a very emotional person. Sometimes I’m far more emotional than I’m supposed to be. On the other hand,that’s what has made me the artist that I am today,” she added. Perry was earlier married to funnyman Russell Brand.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News