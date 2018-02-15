Complaint over Oru Adaar Love song, maker says no need for controversy

Oru Adaar Love song, Priya Varrier: Oru Adaar Love song, Priya Varrier:

A resident of Falaknuma police station area has lodged a complaint against Omar Lulu, the director of Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, claiming that the lyrics of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi hurt the sentiments of Muslims. The music video, starring Priya Prakash Varrier, has taken the Internet by storm.

After he translated the song into English, he found that it was about the romance between Prophet Muhammad and his wife Khadija, the complainant Mukit Ali said. “When I first saw the viral video, I fell in love with it… I wanted to know the meaning of the song so I got the Malayalam lyrics translated… I found that the song referred to the romance between the Prophet and his wife Khadija. It is inappropriate and an insult to the Prophet. I showed it to our elders and we decided to lodge a complaint. I am not against the film or the actors. I am not against the film’s release also. We are only protesting against this song because it hurts sentiments of Muslims,’’ Mukit said.

Falaknuma SHO P Yadadri said an FIR has been registered under IPC Section 295 A.

The director said there was no need for a controversy. “There’s no need for such a controversy. It is a song that celebrates the marriage of the Prophet, and has been sung at weddings in the Malabar region since 1978, particularly in Muslim weddings. If it was offensive… Why hasn’t anyone objected to it all these years? There is nothing sexual or offensive about the way we have used the song in the movie,” Omar Lulu said.

“In fact, in the movie, it is being performed on stage, while the students in the audience just react. The song is now known around the world, and it has made a girl from Kerala a star in three days. This should be celebrated. Why should there be this negative reaction to it?” he said.

