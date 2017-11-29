CBFC sees red over S Durga, IFFI floors it; Kerala fest may also miss film

Kannan Nayar and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan protest Near INOX, Goa on Tuesday. Kannan Nayar and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan protest Near INOX, Goa on Tuesday.

HAVING BEGUN amid controversy, with Information and Broadcasting Ministry pulling out the films S Durga and Nude from Indian Panorama section, the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) closed on Tuesday amid a row over the fate of S Durga, the Malayalam film directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan that was not screened in the end.

The news came a couple of hours before the closing ceremony, after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Thiruvananthpuram, sought to re-examine the film, contending that hashtags in the changed title — S### Durga — is “effectively undermining and attempting to defeat the very basis of title registration and changes (that were) effected”.

The CBFC’s decision puts in jeopardy S Durga’s screening at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IIFK), scheduled to be held from December 8-15 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The CBFC, and shadowing it the IFFI’s, decision comes a day after 11 members of the jury watched the censored version of S Durga, following the Kerala High Court’s instruction, and voted 7:4 in favour of screening it. On Monday, seven jury members, including Richi Narain, Sachin Chatte, Nikhil Advani and Nishikant Kamat, had “strongly recommended” the film’s screening at IFFI “based on its artistic, cinematic and social content”.

Soon after IFFI’s decision against screening the film, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy decided to show it at IIFK in protest. “We have planned a special screening of S Durga. It would be screened as demonstration of a political resistance,’’ said Kamal, filmmaker and chairman of the Academy.

But a letter from Prathibha A, regional officer of CBFC, Thiruvananthpuram, to S Durga’s producer Shaji Mathew later in the day put a question mark on the film’s fate at IIFK, too. The letter stated: “The U/A certificate was granted to you subject to certain exclusion and modification which included changing the film’s title from Sexy Durga…. However, we have received complaints from the IFFI Jury in Goa that the (film’s) title on the title card is shown as S### Durga (where # means rectangular white boxes), which has totally different implications…effectively undermining and attempting to defeat the very basis of title registration and changes effected thereby.”

A letter from IFFI director Sunit Tandon to S Durga director Sasidharan followed soon. It said, “Following the (jury) screening, certain issues related to certification of the film with reference to the title were raised. This was referred to the CBFC for clarification. As a consequence…the film cannot be exhibited till the issues are resolved.”

The CBFC’s letter directs Mathew that the film should not be exhibited — until it is re-examined — due to violations under Rule 33 of Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983.

Sasidharan and S Durga’s lead actor Kannan Nayar staged a token protest near INOX, one of the IFFI’s venues in Panaji, against the decision. “It is a bias we are facing. Our film is not Sexy Durga now; it is Sexy Democracy…. They are imposing silence on us,” Sasidharan said. “They think it is just…a film they are silencing. (But) they will come to your home (next) and silence you — that is when you will realise how serious the threat is.”

Sasidharan is planning to file a “contempt of court” case against IFFI, as well as charges of “criminal conspiracy” against the CBFC, as the Board, he contended, had earlier watched and cleared the same copy of S Durga that was submitted for jury’s screening.

Producer Shaji Mathew said they would take a decision on submitting the film for re-examination in a day.

Earlier, announcing the decision to screen S Durga at IFFK — “probably” on December 9 — the festival’s deputy director, H Shaji, had said, “What has happened with the film at IFFI is unfortunate, especially as the (Kerala High) Court had cleared the film, and it was even selected by the jury…. It is our collective responsibility to support the artists.”—With inputs from Damini Ralleigh

