CBFC faces heat for not inviting members at office inauguration

The omission of some Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) members from a function to mark the inauguration of the organisation’s new office here on Tuesday led to a bitter exchange of emails. Ashoke Pandit, a CBFC member, told The Indian Express that the courtesy of an invitation was extended only after the members spoke up. He added that he had not received an invite until Monday night for the event a day later. Pandit accused CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani of being vindictive. “He is keeping at bay the members because we have been speaking out against him. He behaves as if CBFC is his personal office. CBFC belongs as much to the board members as to him.”

Another member added that this is not the first time that the members have been sidelined. “We were invited to Delhi for the launch of online certification feature merely two days prior to the event on March 27. Most of us are from other cities and were not provided enough notice,” said the member, who did not wish to be named. The member said that CBFC CEO Anurag Srivastava’s email response pointed out that since filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi Dwivedi, although in Delhi on March 27 for his personal work, did not attend the launch, they presumed the members residing in Mumbai would not like to attend the inauguration on April 4 either.

Nihalani said a separate gathering will be organised for the members. “Today’s event was only for members of the film industry and if the board members are upset at not being invited, it does not bother me,” he told The Indian Express.

Pandit and others pointed out that a number of the board members are also part of the film fraternity. They added that Nihalani and Srivastava violated rules for government employees and offices by holding a religious function to “informally inaugurate” the new office on March 20. The members said that they also sought donations from employees.

Srivastava admitted to having held a “puja”. He wrote “on behalf of the chairperson” and explained that the invitations were not sent as “the function is of administrative nature”. Srivastava added that whereas the members role involves policy making.

The current CBFC members, most of whom are known for their ties with the BJP, were appointed after the mass resignations followed Leela Samson’s departure as the chairperson. Their appointment was earlier viewed as the ruling party’s attempts to saffronise the cinema. But Nihalani’s approach towards the certification process has divided the board, where most of members oppose his conservative views.

Separately, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Raveena Tandon, filmmakers Mukesh Bhatt, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Manmohan Shetty and Ramesh Sippy attended the inauguration.

